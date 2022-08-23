Income Tax: STJ will decide whether tax can be levied on income from financial investments

The ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) will soon define whether the IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) are levied on the monetary correction of financial investments. Last week, the matter was recognized as repetitive. In this way, when it is judged by the 1st Section of the Court, the result will guide the decisions of pending and future cases that are processed in the lower courts of the Judiciary.

It is worth noting that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) refused to recognize the general repercussion of this issue, causing the final decision to be given by the STJ.

“The taxpayer is claiming the non-levy of the IRPJ and CSLL on the monetary correction, understanding that it is the recomposition of the amount applied due to inflation”, says lawyer Ivo Avelar, from the Andrade Silva Advogados office. For Silva, there is no equity increase, and the money only needs to be corrected in relation to inflation, without the need for taxes.

Lawyer André Luiz Pereira, from Condini e Tescari Advogados, explains that as the matter was recognized as repetitive, the other pending cases on the matter are suspended. “This postponement does not prevent preliminary injunctions or urgent injunctions required in current and future lawsuits from being considered,” he says.

With high inflation, highlights lawyer Edemir Marques de Oliveira, the impact is even more relevant for companies. The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), accumulated in 12 months through July, reached 10.07%.

“In the past, the STJ won the case for the taxpayer, but now it has not been so,” says Oliveira, recalling that the STF’s decision that there is no taxation on the correction of undue tax – refund of taxes paid to more can be a positive point for companies.

“The best thing would be for the STJ to walk in this same position, since it is not talking about an addition, but a patrimonial recomposition”, concludes Avelar.

