Infinix Note 12 Pro 256 GB, Xiaomi’s killer cheap at R$ 1062 – All in Technology

Infinix impressed everyone with the launch of the Infinix Note 12 series. After all, the devices cost little and have highlights in screen, camera and hardware. And today, they are available on a special offer with a coupon starting at R$982.

Infinix Note 12

The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display ideal for enjoying games and social media. Inside, the Helio G96 chipset is in charge and delivers great performance in everyday use. In addition, the device has a 50MP main camera, stereo audio, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 Pro NFC

If you are looking for a more complete smartphone, the Infinix Note 12 Pro NFC is a great recommendation. After all, it features a high-performance Helio G99 processor to run games and other heavier apps. There’s also a super 108MP camera for sharper, great quality photos for the price range.

