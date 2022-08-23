Informal workers can have access to the FGTS

Candidate for the position of President of the Republic proposes the creation of a financial savings similar to the FGTS, for informal workers.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

The candidate for the post of President of the Republic, Simone Tebet, disclosed among her government proposals the development of a financial savings that will work in the same way as the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) for the informal workers.

According to information provided by the candidate’s own campaign team, the objective is for the FGTS of informal workers to be financed by public resources.

The idea is that the system is used as a reserve for emergencies, for example at times when the income of informal workers is low. For this to work, workers would have to be recognized by the government through some new or existing platform.

Who has access to the FGTS

The FGTS is a form of savings made for formal workers, where a portion of the employee’s salary is deposited monthly by the employer.

In the general rules, workers can only withdraw the entire amount accumulated in the FGTS in some specific situations, see which ones:

When there is termination of the contract with the company, provided that it is a dismissal without just cause;

The worker retires;

Who needs to use the balance to finance their own home;

Anyone who needs to use the balance to pay off overdue installments of real estate financing;

If the worker proves serious illness.

There are other cases in which the withdrawal of FGTS amounts is available, but not in full. For example, in the extraordinary looting, a measure put in place by the Federal Government after the state of calamity that the country faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

How to check the FGTS balance?

To check your FGTS balance through the app, just follow the steps below:

Download the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS); Open the app and tap “Continue“; Enter your CPF; Enter your password, if you do not yet have a registration, do so; After that, the platform asks you to register a bank account, if you do not want to register, return to the home screen; See the FGTS values ​​of your current company, or any other referring to a previous job; To have access to all the companies where you worked, click on “All Accounts“; By doing this, just check the balance and generate the PDF with the statement.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.