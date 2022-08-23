installment of up to R$ 1,212 RELEASED this week; see if you will receive PIS 2022 and check the PIS CALENDAR

the salary allowance PIS Pasep continues to be paid this week.

Who can receive the PIS 2022 are the workers who have not yet withdrawn the allowance that was paid earlier this year.

Read this article:

PIS;

PIS 2022;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS Table 2022;

Query PIS 2022;

PIS Calendar 2021 2022;

PIS 2022 payment calendar.

PIS

O PIS – Social Integration Program – is paid annually by Caixa Econômica for some workers in the private sector.

Overall, the allowance PIS is released in the year following the activity performed.

But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIS calendar It was postponed.

PIS 2022

Who worked in 2020 received the PIS 2022 between February and March this year.

But according to data released by the Ministry of Labor at the end of May, around 480,000 workers had not yet received the payment of PIS 2022.

HOW TO KNOW IF I HAVE THE RIGHT TO PIS

Who is entitled to PIS? are citizens who:

They have been enrolled in the program for at least five years;

They performed any remunerated activity for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in the base year considered;

They have up-to-date registration data;

They received up to two minimum wages in the base year.

O PIS 2022 takes into account the base year 2020.

2022 PIS TABLE

The value of PIS is defined through the PIS tablewhich may vary according to the number of months worked.

SEE TOO >>> PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN IN 2022? Click here to see latest news.

Overall, the PIS 2022 was paid in installments between R$101 and BRL 1,212.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

PIS 2022 PAYMENT CALENDAR



O PIS calendar defines benefit payment dates based on the beneficiary’s enrollment number, the NIS.

SEE TOO >>> PIS 2022 BASE YEAR 2021: worked in 2021? See when you will receive PIS. Click here and check.

CONSULTATION PIS 2022

To check if you are entitled to the salary bonus, simply access one of the following platforms:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

2021 2022 PIS CALENDAR

SEE TOO >>> PIS: I will receive BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 THIS WEEK? Click here and check.

O PIS calendar 2022 allows the worker to withdraw PIS until the end of the year.

In this way, those who have not yet received PIS 2022, have until the 29th of December to remove the values.