Inter beats Avaí with a penalty in the last bid and glues to the G4

Internacional beat Avaí with a penalty goal in the last play of the game. Today (22), Pedro Henrique scored the goal that gave Colorado a 1-0 victory, in Ressacada, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The result makes the gaucho team ‘paste’ in the G4 of the Brazilian. With 39 points, Mano Menezes’ team – who was expelled – jumps to fifth place – Colorado has the same score as Corinthians, which closes the classification zone to Libertadores 2023, but is overcome by the tie-breaking criteria. Already Avaí, with 23 points, is in the relegation zone, in 17th.

Avaí returns to the field on Saturday (27), to face Coritiba, away from home. Inter will play again on Monday (29), against Juventude, in Porto Alegre.

It went well: Pedro Henrique decides

From a penalty, Pedro Henrique gave Inter the victory with a goal in the 50th minute of the second half.

It was bad: Muriqui makes a lot of mistakes

Many of Avaí’s plays would have continued if it weren’t for the repeated pass errors by Muriqui, who was eventually substituted.

Penalty at lights out

The penalty that decided the game happened in the last seconds of the ball rolling. The five minutes of extra time in the second half were about to be concluded when Colorado tried to lift a ball in the area and the move ended up blocked by Rafael Vaz with his arm. Edina Alves scored a penalty, which turned into a goal in Pedro Henrique’s charge.

Goal hungry warrior

Paolo Guerrero faced Inter for the first time since his spell at Beira-Rio. Avaí’s owner, he looked for the goal the whole time and regretted some missed chances. When he entered with a cart and saw Vitão take the ball, or when he dribbled Mercado and hit hard for Keiller’s defense, the Peruvian complained a lot. Unleashed in the game, he was dangerous the entire time. When he was substituted, 15′ into the second half, he showed displeasure.

Mano Menezes gets angry and is expelled

Mano Menezes was very angry with a move in the first half. At 16 minutes, Eduardo went over the ball and hit Bustos. The game went on and so did the coach’s complaint. At 27′, the referee Edina Alves gave the coach a yellow card for the words and gestures in his booth. After getting attention, he cursed the fourth referee, Edson da Silva. “You did it, right, pnc…”, shouted the technician. The fourth referee warned Edina, who promptly addressed Mano and presented the red card.

The Avaí game: Pressure from the start

Avaí opened the match determined to put pressure on Inter. With quick passing exchanges and advanced lines, Eduardo Barroca’s team didn’t take long to find a way to attack. The offensive left side became the most sought after space, with advances from Cortez and good participation by Bissoli. Guerrero, centralized, was a constant danger. But, by advancing, Avaí made room for Inter’s counterattack.

Inter’s game: Slow start, but evolution

Inter got off to a bad start. Crushed by Avaí in the first minutes, the gaucho team limited itself to defending. Gradually, however, he managed to establish himself on the field and began to find spaces behind the advanced lines of Santa Catarina. There, Mauricio tried to supply Alemão and Johnny also had an interesting participation with Carlos de Pena.

DATASHEET:

AVAI 0 x 1 INTERNATIONAL

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 23rd round

Date and time: 22/08/2022 (Monday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis (SC)

referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP)

auxiliaries: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

yellow cards: Eduardo, Kevin, Bressan, Bissoli, Raniele (AVA); Busts (INT)

Red card: Mano Menezes (INT)

Goal: Pedro Henrique, from Inter, in the 50th minute of the second half

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin (Thales Oleques), Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Eduardo (Jean Pyerre), Raniele and Bruno Silva (Galdezani); Muriqui (Lucas Silva), Bissoli and Paolo Guerrero (Pablo Dyego). Technician: Eduardo Barroca

INTER: Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, De Pena (Liziero), Johnny (Edenilson), Wanderson (Pedro Henrique) and Mauricio (Alan Patrick); German (Romero). Technician: Mano Menezes