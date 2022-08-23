Investigation investigating coup in the sale of health plans is concluded in Juiz de Fora; four people were indicted | Wood zone

According to delegate Rodolfo Rolli, a couple, aged 44 and 48, will respond for embezzlement, misrepresentation and the use of a false document. Two other women, 32 and 38, for helping in the scheme.

Also according to Rolli, the investigation was handed over to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and finalized. “There was no request for preventive detention, as it does not constitute a ‘violent crime’,” he explained.

Two Unimed employees who were being investigated were not indicted because it was proved that they did not know about the scams. O g1 contacted the company to find out if it would like to make a statement and is awaiting a response.

Coup in the sale of health plans is investigated in Juiz de Fora; estimated loss reaches R$ 600 thousand

Delegate identifies criminal organization in coup in the sale of health plans in Juiz de Fora: ‘Crimes at the national level’

In addition to the 44-year-old woman, who came to confess to the crime, her husband was also indicted. According to the delegate, he received payments via Pix and has two firms in Belo Horizonte.

“In addition, the husband of the swindler signed a contract as if he were an employee of an insurance company that provides services to Unimed, which constitutes ideological falsehood”, he explained.

The number of victims exceeded 60

In Juiz de Fora alone, 60 victims were identified. There are also victims in neighboring cities such as Ubá and Guarani and also in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

As shown in MG2 in early March, users went to the authorities after trying to get medical attention and finding that the plan was canceled for non-payment.

According to the victims, all payments were made, however, the money was not passed on to the plan operators.

Loss of more than half a million

Investigations showed that the criminal practice caused a loss of approximately R$ 600 thousand to the victims.

The woman made publicity that she sold health plans and, after looking for interested parties, signed contracts. However, she did not pay the bills for the plans.