iPhone 14, AirPods and Watch Extreme: What to Expect from Apple’s September Event

In September, Apple holds its big annual event for the announcement of new products, and in addition to three new Apple Watch, a new redesigned entry-level iPad and new AirPods Pro, we will have the new models of the iPhone 14 series that should bet on major changes, such as a revamped front panel for the more powerful duo and the replacement of the compact iPhone with a larger model.

While the focus of the September event will be the iPhone and the ecosystem that revolves around the device, including watches and headphones, Apple is preparing for October a special presentation dedicated to announcing new iPads and Macs. Check out everything we know so far below.

When will the Apple event be?

We returned to Apple Park in September to follow the announcement of the new iPhone 14 (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Although the company has not yet confirmed date and time details, rumors increasingly point out that this year the event will be held on the day september 7thfirst Wednesday of the month and public holiday in Brazil.

The presentation should take place at 10:00 am California local time, therefore, 14:00 Brasilia time.

You can follow the event live on Apple’s official website, Apple TV app on company devices or YouTube.

iPhone 14: small and big changes

Most powerful duo in the iPhone 14 series will bring major changes to differentiate itself from cheaper models (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

Four new iPhone models will be introduced this year, two cheaper options and two premium options with unique features that will represent a huge leap from the previous year.

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (or Max) will arrive with a familiar look, betting on the Face ID notch and front camera at the top of the display, matte aluminum sides, 12 MP dual camera and the same A15 Bionic chip present in the iPhone 13 Pro, with 5-core GPU instead of 4-core.

The iPhone 14 Plus will arrive as a replacement for the compact Mini version after two years of low sales of the 5.4-inch version. That way, the iPhone 14 will keep the 6.1″ display and the iPhone 14 Plus will have 6.7″.

iPhone 14 Pro will have premium materials, larger camera and updated screen (Image: Reproduction / FrontPageTech)

Regarding the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Apple is preparing big changes for the premium versions, including a new bezel with thinner edges and a unique “i”-shaped notch. The rear camera will be even bigger and will have a 48 MP main sensor for 8K video recording and several other differentials.

Check out more details related to the iPhone 14 line in our article dedicated to Apple smartphones.

Three new Apple Watch models

Unlike in recent years, Apple is expected to introduce three smartwatch models in September: the second-generation Apple Watch SE, the Watch Series 8 and a more resistant version targeting athletes and sports professionals.

Apple Watch Extreme, Series 8 and SE 2 are expected to be announced in September (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

O Watch SE 2 should keep the already known look with symmetrical edges aluminum case in sizes of 40 mm and 44 mm, but betting on the latest generation S8 chip and receiving sensors such as ECG (electrocardiogram) and/or SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation).

O Watch 8in turn, will be the premium model that we are already used to, with Always On Screen to display dials even with the watch locked, keeping the display with thinner edges and more pronounced curves in sizes of 41 mm and 45 mm and greater news in physical activity tracking, health and sleep monitoring.

Finally, we will have the premiere of Apple Watch Pro or Watch Extreme. The watch should have small design changes compared to the Watch 8, highlighting the arrival of a version larger than 45 mm with more battery, exclusive thermometer function for measuring body temperature and other exclusive features.

AirPods Pro 2 with important news

AirPods Pro 2 should maintain the look of the first generation, but with important news (Image: Reproduction/52audio)

With virtually the same design as the model presented in 2019, the new second generation AirPods Pro should be presented by Apple with improvements in sound performance, Apple Lossless codec (ALAC) and LC3 for high-quality Hi-Fi audio, support for Bluetooth 5.2 of lower energy consumption.

Leaks have already shown the new charging case with hole in the side for carrying handles and built-in speaker to find the accessory when it’s not visible, which suggests the arrival of AirTag capabilities for high-precision location via the Find My network (Search ).

With Apple required to adopt the USB-C connector on iPhones starting in 2024, the company is expected to start implementing the universal connector on more devices and accessories beyond Macs. But, so far, it is uncertain whether the AirPods Pro 2 will come standard USB-C.

New HomePod and Apple TV are for later

HomePod and HomePod mini may win a new generation, but only in 2023 (Image: Reproduction / Apple)

There are solid rumors shared by journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg pointing out that Apple is working on a new model of the big HomePod with more powerful sound, as well as an updated version of the current HomePod Mini, as well as a differentiated model with Apple TV and FaceTime integrated.

The launch of these new products should be delayed until next year, possibly during the special event in March or April.

New iPads and Macs with M2 Arrive in October

New iPad Pro and entry-level iPad should arrive in October (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

And after the September event focused on the iPhone and mobile ecosystem, Apple is expected to introduce its tablets and Mac computers with new processors in October.

So far we know that the 10th generation iPad should be announced with the A14 Bionic chip from the iPhone 12, support for 5G and a new look with USB-C and straight sides already adopted in the iPad Mini, Air and Pro, but keeping the screen with asymmetrical edges and front Touch ID button.

The new ones iPad Pro should keep the 11″ LCD screen and 12.9″ Mini LED screen options, powered by the new M2 chip more powerful than the previous year’s M1 processor.

Regarding the design, Apple is expected to keep the square shape of the body, but adopting a larger logo on the back for wireless charging and MagSafe support. There are rumors about making the tablet experience more horizontal by repositioning the Face ID and front camera on the wider side edge, in addition to the new generation Smart Connector for greater power and data transfer.

Apple to expand Mac lineup in October announced new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors (Image: Reproduction / Apple)

Apple is also expected to introduce new Mac models in October, in particular updates to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, which would be announced at the same event. The design of the computers should remain identical to that of 2021, offering small improvements in battery, data transmission speed and screen brightness.

A new Mac Mini is rumored to be announced with M2 and M2 Pro chip options for superior performance to the current M1-equipped model. Visual changes over the compact computer diverge; although leaks have shown the existence of a smaller and lighter computer, there is a possibility that Apple will keep the current design.

It is unlikely that the powerful Mac Pro will be announced this year, as well as the arrival of the new iMac with M2 (which should be for early 2023) and MacBook Air (whose new version has just been announced).