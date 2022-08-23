Iron Maiden returns to Rock in Rio with ‘video game show’ renewed by epic album ‘Senjutsu’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Iron Maiden returns to Rock in Rio with ‘video game show’ renewed by epic album ‘Senjutsu’ | Rock in Rio 2022 1 Views

Iron Maiden is the headliner that has known the World Stage of Rock in Rio for the longest time. They played both in the first edition of the festival, in 1985, and in the most recent, in 2019. There was also Iron in 2001 and 2013.

This time, they headline the festival’s first night, September 2nd. Just like three years ago, they play earlier, even though they’re headlining. The closing will be with Dream Theater. See the full schedule.

It’s the same Rock in Rio tour from three years ago, “Legacy of the Beast”. It is based on a game, with stage scenarios that resemble the stages of that game.

Iron Maiden plays on the World Stage of Rock in Rio 2019 — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

But it has a “turbo” in 2022. Last year they released the album “Senjutsu”. It’s an 81-minute epic that topped multiple rock record of the year lists.

Iron includes three songs from the new album in the setlist (the title track, “Stratego” and “The Writing on the Wall.” For a band that has been in Brazil for another 11 years, it’s a welcome renewal.

How were the other shows at Rock in Rio?

What will be Iron Maiden’s setlist at Rock in Rio?

See the repertoire of the band’s most recent shows:

  1. Senjutsu
  2. Stratego
  3. The Writing on the Wall
  4. Revelations
  5. blood brothers
  6. Sign of the Cross
  7. Flight of Icarus
  8. fear of the dark
  9. Hallowed Be Thy Name
  10. The Number of the Beast
  11. Iron Maiden
  12. The Trooper
  13. The Clansman
  14. Run to the Hills
  15. Aces High

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“Do not look at me that way”; Ana Maria Braga ‘incorporates’ Cramulhão in “Mais Você” and surprises Gabriel Sater; website resonates

Entertainment The presenter spoke with the interpreter of Trindade, from “Pantanal”, on this Tuesday’s program …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved