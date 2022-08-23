Isadora worked with Halyna Hutchins and lived in the US

Isadora Cruz is the protagonist of TV Globo’s new 6 pm soap opera, “Mar do Sertão”. The actress, who will play Candoca, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but has lived in two other countries.

This is not Isadora’s first soap opera on Globo: she has already starred in a soap opera in the 7pm slot on the network. In addition, the artist also participated in some international productions.

Learn more about the actress:

Moving to Miami, USA

Isadora lived from the age of five to nine in Miami, in the United States. There, she had her first contact with the stage, taking ballet classes. When she returned to Brazil, she bet on another style: jazz.

At the age of 16, he took a scenic arts course in São Paulo and discovered his vocation for acting.

course in France

Later that year, Isadora went to Paris, France. She did a seven-month exchange, in which she studied French at the Sorbonne University and theater at the Cours Florent, an actor training school.

Before that, she briefly studied administration at the UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba), but she stopped the course with her father’s support to follow her dream of being an actress.

In addition to the course in France, Isadora also studied at CAL (Casa das Artes de Laranjeiras, in Rio de Janeiro) and graduated in the United States in theater and psychology.

Chris in “Let There Be Heart”

In 2016, Isadora played the character Cris, in “Haja Coração” (TV Globo). In the plot, she was the daughter of Vitória (Betty Gofman) and sister of Felipe (Marcos Pitombo).

In an interview with Quem, she said that she was ready to study performing arts at the University of Miami, when she was invited to participate in the soap opera.

It was very difficult. I thought I was very immature because I had only done theater in English, I didn’t master acting in Portuguese. But I have the greatest affection for the work I did. That role meant that I had the knack for being an actress. Isadora Cruz in an interview with Gshow

Isadora Cruz was Cris in ‘Haja Coração’, a soap opera shown in 2016 Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

With the end of the 7pm soap opera, Isadora returned to the US where she filmed the American horror film “The Evil Hatter” (2021) and the Dutch feature film “Men At Work – Miami” (2020).

Working with Halyna Hutchins

In “The Evil Hatter,” Isadora worked with Halyna Hutchins, a director killed by an accidental gunshot wound by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust.”

“I got to know her too much. […] Halyna was super happily married, she told a lot about her love story with her husband, she said it was at first sight. They were very passionate, they had a very cute little boy,” she told Quem magazine.

She was finally getting the jobs she deserved for her talent. And when I heard about the death, I couldn’t believe it, because we had spoken two weeks before, I said I was in LA and she said she was in New Mexico and when she got back to LA we were going to meet. And there was that tragedy. Isadora Cruz in an interview with Quem

love for animals

Isadora learned to ride a horse at the age of 10, on her grandfather’s farm in the interior of Paraíba. Therefore, she did not need stunt doubles to record some scenes of “Mar do Sertão”.

“They [os cavalos] feel everything, all your energy. I always try to talk to them, I pray,” he told Gshow.

Furthermore, she loves to post records with her pets on social media.

foreign boyfriend

After the end of the recording of “Mar do Sertão”, Isadora must return to the United States. She left her boyfriend, Elik Yagubov, in Miami.

“I really miss my boyfriend, who lives in Miami. We’ve been together for three and a half years and we’re still dating from a distance,” the actress told Gshow.

She has already shared some photos with her beloved on social media.

“Two of the best years of my life with you. Happy anniversary beautiful. You stole my heart,” she wrote in a 2020 post.