It is worth it? On the rise, Flamengo goes up to buy Ayrton Lucas

Ayrton Lucas is on loan at Flamengo until the end of 2022

Ayrton Lucas is standing out with the Flamengo shirt. The player fell in favor of the red-black crowd and is playing great games for the team. However, the left-back does not belong to the Most Beloved. He is on loan, until the end of 2022, from Spartak Moscow, from Russia.

And the athlete’s good performance makes the Flamengo plans the definitive purchase of Ayrton Lucas. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the red-black will offer the side a four-year contract.

The big challenge is negotiating with the Russians. In the loan there is an obligation to buy Ayrton Lucas for 9 million euros (R$46.2 million) if he plays in x number of games, not disclosed by the journalist. The information that Venê got is that this amount will not be beat, as the player arrived injured and is used in a relay scheme along with Filipe Luís.

Therefore, the Flamengo will start negotiating with Spartak Moscow to buy the left-back. The expectation is to convince the Russians to reduce the amount requested by the player.

Numbers in Flamengo

Ayrton Lucas, so far, has played 22 matches with the red-black shirt. He scored two goals and distributed three assists.