‘It lasted 1 minute’, says ex-Playboy about first sex with Hugh Hefner

Former Playboy bunnies and ex-girlfriends of the publication’s founder, Hugh Hefner (1926-2017), models Holly Madison and Bridget Marquart gave shocking details about their sex life with the controversial businessman.

The reports were made during the premiere episode of “Girls Next Level”, the newly launched podcast by the duo. Madison declared that she and the other bunnies were required to maintain relationships with the boss in order to reside at the Playboy Mansion.

“None of the women liked [a rotina sexual com Hefner]. Sorry, but it’s the truth. We saw it as an obligation, otherwise we would be kicked out of the house – so we all wanted to resolve everything as quickly as possible,” he said.

“It’s hard to explain how embarrassing it was, especially towards the end, with so many fights with other girls. You were literally naked having sex in front of a group of people who hated you and kept cursing you while you were having sex. It was hell,” Madison added.

In the sequence, she cited a woman responsible for coordinating Hefner’s daily sexual encounters with the bunnies and said that the girls were obliged to call him ‘daddy’ in bed.

“The recruiter said [em certa ocasião]: ‘daddy, do you want the new girl?’. Everyone called him ‘daddy’ in bed, which is completely repulsive. No kidding, the next instant he was on top of me. Then things got back to normal, he didn’t even move anymore. He was like a piece of wood in the middle of the bed,” he defined.

In another excerpt from the podcast, Madison gave details of her first sex with the manager. The experience, she said, took place after a night out in Los Angeles, when she arrived at the mansion completely drunk.

“It was disappointing and embarrassing. It lasted a minute. I lay on the bed, the other newcomer girl was already there. There were vibrators for each one. I had never used one before. So I lay there waiting for the others to use it first”, she reported. .