“It was nothing, stop crying”; VAR audio on Vidal’s arrival in Gómez is released in half and annoys Palmeiras

The file was published on the CBF website, but it was quickly deleted – too late, because ‘prints’ resonate

The 1-1 draw between Palmeiras x Flamengo was salty for São Paulo fans, who are irritated by the controversy generated by the arrival of Arturo Vidal in Gustavo Gómez. Seen as a normal move by many flamenguistas, the encounter between the players is generating talk on social networks.

The wait for the VAR Audio in the play that the referee Ramon Abatti let follow happened until the morning of this Tuesday (23). Although it has disclosed on its official website, the CBF quickly deleted the publication – too late, because ‘prints’ continue to reverberate. Commentator Renata Ruel brought the file in her twitter.

“The CBF released the audio of the VAR of Palmeiras x Flamengo and then deleted it from its website. The game restarted before the end of the check and they talk about protection. Why disclose and delete? What do you think of this attitude of the CBF and the audio of the VAR? How is the credibility of the Seneme Commission?”, asked the communicator.

The main situation that makes Palmeiras angry is that the ball started rolling again while the analysis was still being done in the cabin. Finally, the ultimatum took place as follows: “Calm down, complete check, all OK, you can finish”, stressed the video referee after the game had restarted, which did not allow a possible reversal.

In the mixed zone, Gómez even said that the bid was normal, game thing. Coach Abel Ferreira also avoided blaming the referee for the tie at Allianz Parque. Even so, the topic remains the topic of the week and is generating a lot of repercussion, mainly due to the clashes of opinions.