Italian tourist dies of monkey pox in Cuba – International

An Italian tourist, who was the first case of monkeypox in Cuba, died on Sunday after his condition quickly progressed to a critical condition, the Ministry of Health said.

“This patient rapidly progressed to seriousness and had been in a critically unstable condition since August 18. He passed away on the afternoon of the 21st,” the ministry said in a statement.

The 50-year-old Italian arrived in the country on August 15, three days before being hospitalized.

“The autopsy report carried out at the Legal Medical Institute determined the cause of death to be sepsis from bronchopneumonia to an unspecified germ and multiple organ failure,” the note adds.

The ministry ruled out that the patient had other pathologies of infectious origin, after examinations to look for possible causes that could have worsened the condition.

The tourist stayed in a rented house and “visited various places in the western provinces of the country”, but on Wednesday he felt “general symptoms” of discomfort and went to the doctor on Thursday. He was hospitalized on an emergency basis with a cardiac arrest, from which he recovered.

The ministry reported that the people who had contact with the victim are currently asymptomatic and isolated.