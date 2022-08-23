Italian tourist dies of monkeypox in Cuba

An Italian tourist, who was the first case of monkeypox recorded in Cuba, died on Sunday, 21. According to the country’s Ministry of Health, the patient was unstable and his condition quickly deteriorated to a critical condition.

The 50-year-old arrived in Cuba on Aug. 15 and was hospitalized three days later, according to the statement.

Credit: LumerB/istockItalian tourist dies of monkeypox in Cuba

Still according to Cuban authorities, the cause of death was sepsis due to bronchopneumonia caused by an unspecified germ and damage to multiple organs.

Symptoms of Monkey Smallpox

Deaths linked to monkeypox are rare and more than 99% of infected patients recover well. The disease usually resolves on its own (is self-limiting) and symptoms usually last 2 to 4 weeks. There is no specific treatment for the virus, only supportive treatment for symptoms such as pain.

In Brazil, there was only one death related to the disease. The case was of a 41-year-old man, who died in Belo Horizonte (MG).

Some groups, such as children under the age of eight, patients with compromised immune systems, individuals with a history of inflammatory skin diseases, pregnant and lactating women, are at a higher risk of developing more serious complications.

Among the main symptoms of the disease are:

fever

swollen lymph nodes

injury development

headache and body aches

back pain

chills

tiredness

How does transmission occur?

The current outbreak is concerning because it is not typical of previous outbreaks. Studies are ongoing to better understand the epidemiology, sources of infection and patterns of transmission. It remains unclear, for example, whether monkeypox can be sexually transmitted. Studies are needed to better understand this risk.

But what is known so far is that the disease virus is transmitted by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The incubation period of the virus (time from exposure to the appearance of the first symptoms) is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.