Ivete Sangalo is ignored when trying to greet Bonner on Globo

A video in which Ivete Sangalo is ignored by William Bonner at Estúdios Globo, in the west of the city of Rio de Janeiro, went viral on social media. The moment took place on Monday night (22/8), right after the interview with President Jair Bolsonaro in Jornal Nacional.

Ivete appears in a bathrobe after another day of recording her show, Pipoca da Ivete. The singer sees the journalist leaving the place by car and, quite excited, approaches the vehicle to greet him.

0

“William, William, it’s me”, says Ivete as she taps on the journalist’s car window. Bonner, however, doesn’t stop the car and doesn’t even open the window, possibly because he doesn’t recognize the singer.

