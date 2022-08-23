James Webb: New images reveal details of Jupiter; see pictures – Science

O James Webb Space Telescope provided new and incredibly accurate images of Jupiter. The photos show giant storms and extreme winds. They also make it possible to observe that the auroras extend to high altitudes over Jupiter’s north and south poles. The records, whose quality was celebrated by the American space agency (NASA), provide scientific information about the planet.

These images were captured by the infrared camera, which has three infrared filters. As infrared light is invisible to the human eye, this light has been mapped to the visible spectrum. Longer wavelengths tend to look redder, while shorter wavelengths tend to be bluer.

In the records, it is possible to see a sandstorm called the “Great Red Spot” that, according to NASA, is so big “it could swallow the Earth”. In the images, it appears white because it reflects a lot of sunlight.

In a note, Heidi Hammel, a scientist leading the James Webb telescope work, says the glow is a high-altitude signal, meaning the spot “has high-altitude haze.” The statement also says that Jupiter’s rings are “a million times darker than the planet”, and that two small moons called Amalthea and Adrasthea can also be seen in the images.

The researchers have already begun to analyze the incoming data, which does not arrive at Earth in an orderly packet, but must be translated into images.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a joint mission between NASA and the European (ESA) and Canadian (CSA) agencies. Launched in December last year, the observatory is the largest ever sent into space and offers an unprecedented view of the universe in near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths.

Technology has allowed the study of a wide variety of celestial objects, from neighboring galaxies to the farthest reaches of the universe/EFE