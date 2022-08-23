Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time in an extravagant ceremony worth nearly two million reais

The lovebirds don’t get tired of saying YEA! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are so in love that they decided to get married for the second time on Saturday, the 20th. This time, unlike what happened in Las Vegas, the ceremony took place without haste, in an extravagant way and in front of several celebrities and friends. .

According to New York Post, the wedding took place at the actor’s home in Georgia, United States, and the entire property was decorated with white ornaments for the three-day celebration. JLo wore a couture dress by the brand Ralph Lauren made in Italy especially for the occasion, plus the iconic veil that stretched several feet behind her, covering the floor. Affleck was wearing a white suit to match the bae.

The person responsible for making the votes official was the coach of celebrities Jay Shetty. Also according to the vehicle, the guests arrived in luxury cars and handed the guards what appeared to be invitations with bird drawings. Aerial images taken by paparazzi showed that the dress code of the wedding was a white outfit for everyone.

On the list of artists present were Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Apparently, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner didn’t show up there.

In fact, security was reinforced so that no intruders had a chance to enter. according to daily maillarge gates were installed and police cars were parked in front of the property while guards handed out bracelets to visitors.

In total, the event cost about 400 thousand dollars, around two million reais. Wow!