Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding photos at the actor’s mansion leak on the web

After being apart for nearly two decades, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time. The new wedding, with a lot of glamor and ostentation, was at the actor’s $8 million mansion in Savannah, Georgia.. (See photos in gallery below)

The 3-day celebration was attended by friends, celebrities and family members, who had to wear white, last Saturday (20). It is worth remembering that the lovebirds had already gone up to the altar on July 16 this year.

For this special day, Jennifer Lopez bet on a white dress with a veil and a huge train, signed by Ralph Lauren. Ben opted for a tuxedo with a white blazer and black pants.. According to TMZ, the couple arrived at the venue by boat and the ceremony was celebrated by podcaster Jay Shetty.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Details

The bride and groom’s guests were invited to a barbecue and picnic on Sunday. Lunch was in the gardens of the mansion, the property where the stars celebrated their union and where they planned to make the union official 20 years ago.

The artists were joined by the children of their previous marriages: Ben Affleck’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13 years old; and Samuel, 10, and Jennifer Lopez with Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, 14.

In the decoration of the space, some decorative plates with romantic phrases ensured the couple’s passionate atmosphere: “Love never fails”, “Love always protects, always trust” and “To love is to have patience” were some of the phrases present.

According to the website TMZ, right after the “yes” of the bride and groom, there was a fireworks display. In the souvenirs distributed to the guests, the initials with the letters “J & B” decorated the treats.