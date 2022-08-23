Jesuíta Barbosa and Alanis Guillen make a program for two; see photos

+Reynaldo Gianecchini undergoes facial procedure at age 49 and surprises by exposing the result

Together, Jesuíta Barbosa and Alanis Guillen enjoy a program for two in Rio de Janeiro

Jesuíta Barbosa, Jove, and Alanis Guillen, Juma, were caught enjoying a program for two over the weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

The two are protagonists of the telenovela that has been running Brazil since the beginning of the year, Pantanal, in addition to being a record in audience, conquers thousands of fans wherever it goes.

The two friends went to enjoy a weekend at the theater, on the rainy night of the wonderful city of Rio de Janeiro.

They went to watch a Flamengo show, in the South Zone of Rio, were caught by Extra who showed us Jesuíta in a jacket and cap and Alanis in warm clothes with a beautiful scarf.

Jesuit spent some time smoking a cigarette, Alanis in his company was fiddling with her cell phone, interrupted only by a few employees who asked to take a picture with them, who volunteered and took the picture.

Jesuíta and Alanis went to watch the show “While you flew, I created roots”, by Companhia Dos à Deux and tried not to care about the presence of fans in the show.

The actors also expelled once and for all the rumors of the affair that they lived at the beginning of the soap opera, they did not show public kisses and hugs that made the romance suspect.

Even because, Jesuit was seen a few times on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro kissing and romance with her boyfriend.

END OF THE NIGHT

Finally, Jesuíta and Alanis, after the end of the show, waited for the more than 60 people to leave the theater, took pictures with the members of the show, posted them on social media and went home.