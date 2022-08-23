JN has not even interviewed Bolsonaro, but he has already crushed William and Renata – 08/22/2022

Jair Bolsonaro doesn’t even need to be interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, from Jornal Nacional. The meeting will take place soon, starting at 8:30 pm, on TV Globo. It hasn’t happened yet, but it is clear that the president has already “killed”, “humiliated”, “crushed”, “broke”, “mythified” and “shredded” — or whatever influential verbs and neologisms digital militias resort to to certify the triumph of their leader. It’s a lie because the interview didn’t even happen.

The event itself is irrelevant to them. What matters is the number of positive “interactions” that will be produced in the networks. As there are “institutes” that “measure” this type of thing and as the mainstream press reproduces this data, the circle of Bolsonaro’s victory is closed even before the interview. The PT, for example, is less structured in this area than Bolsonarismo. Lula only speaks on Thursday. But it is almost certain that such “positive interactions” will be smaller. And ready. I foresee the title “very objective”, it is true: “JN yields more positive fruits for Bolsonaro”.

Professional journalism has, to a large extent, been captured by the networks—its obligation, of course, would be to maintain critical distance in this case too. It doesn’t happen. And the same will apply to the debates in which Bolsonaro participates: “he razed”, “humiliated”, “crushed”… It’s always like that.

LET’S GO CAREFULLY

In order to proceed, I need to make some remarks here. And I ask that they be read with due care. I will not, in the style of Bolsonarism, anticipate the outcome of the event. I don’t know how the conversation will go. I’m not a fan of the style that simulates a real battle between interviewers and interviewees, as if journalism only triumphed with the interviewee silenced, against the wall.

There is not even a shadow of criticism here of the pair of professionals who run JN. On the contrary: they are competent, informed, fast, experienced. In short, they are excellent interviewers. I understand, however, that the dialogic style would be more useful in revealing “who is who” than what I call “inquisitive”. I note, in the margin, that this line is only used with candidates. The procedure is not repeated, at Globo, with professionals from any other area who have a public voice. I ask if this is not part of an original bias that needs to be rethought, namely: “Politics is an evil that we have to tolerate; so let’s be tough.”

In 2018, the severity that barely gave the interviewee time to catch his breath was used indiscriminately with all interviewees. It is a lie, as Bolsonarismo spread and spreads, that William and Renata were especially hard on Bolsonaro. In my personal assessment, it should be noted that the greatest burden fell on Geraldo Alckmin — and I don’t think that was the intention. Had it been a job interview, the then PSL candidate would have broken his face. But it wasn’t.

Bolsonaro said terrible things and took a historic reversal by Renata when debating the lower salary paid to women to perform the same functions.

I remember one of the delicacies, which is a synthesis of the Bolsonarian “uncivilization”, said by the then candidate:

“What do we have to do? In a place where you can leave the good people of the community free from the line of fire, go after them with everything. And give the public security agent the exclusion of illegality. He goes in, solves the problem.” problem. If he kills 10, 15 or 20, with 10 or 30 shots each, he has to be decorated [o policial] and unprocessed.”

His audience raved. He was also proud to have voted against the PEC that guaranteed rights to domestic workers.

For candidates with this profile, the worse, the better.

INSANE TIMES

Note: no candidate should be spared his mistakes and contradictions. And everyone has their stock of improprieties. These times are especially perverse because Bolsonaro’s failures, whatever judgment he makes of his opponents – and it can be the most negative possible -, rises, among the others, in badness and danger. He alone threatens democratic institutions with a coup; he alone beckons with armed struggle; only he makes the apology of police violence; only he defends that the Armed Forces have the function of Moderating Power.

In this case, look what a misfortune!, treating unequals equally favors those who attack the system of freedoms that even allows the existence of the interview itself. “Oh, so you want JN to be hard on him and ‘nice’ to others?” I don’t want or charge anything. I only note that, among Bolsonaro’s many faults, his lack of cleverness is not included: no matter how strict the interviewers are, he will use the 40 minutes to sound the “dog whistle”, summoning the converts, extol the supposed virtues of his government and, everything coming out as the devil (oops!) likes it, pose as the triumphant victim of two ruthless interviewers.

CLOSURE

I don’t know if Brazil is starting to get out of the hole or if it will sink a little more after October. I don’t have a crystal ball. What seems right to me is that a scammer deserving, for better or worse, the same treatment that will be given to people who play by the rules is already a first sign of the defeat of democracy.

Of course, JN alone can’t do anything about it. This concerns Brazilian society, which has been resisting as much as possible. Or maybe it can a little bit: not give him victim power.

Today, a long-awaited interview is just the eve of a meme war. That the professional press manages, in the evaluation of the candidates’ performance, to go beyond the plagued environment of the networks.