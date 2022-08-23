João Gomes doesn’t hold back, lets out xaveco and surprises reporter during an interview: “I’m free”

He didn’t miss the opportunity when asked about his love life and sent an answer in the can that made the interviewer laugh.

Singer João Gomes became the sensation on social media this beginning of the week when he provoked an unusual situation. Keen on the xaveco, he didn’t hold back and sent a sung to the reporter who was interviewing him after presenting a show. He didn’t miss the opportunity when asked about his love life and sent a canned response that made the interviewer laugh.

The reporter wanted to know how the artist’s love life is going and tried to ask: “I can’t help but ask here, how is your relationship status? Is dating? Is single? Everyone wants to know. Are you free, willing to enter into a relationship? How are you?”asks the reporter, to satisfy the fans’ curiosity.

The famous wasted no time, answered the question and took the opportunity to sing the young interviewer. He said he was single and described the reporter’s characteristics as being the type of girl he would like to be in a relationship with: “I am free, willing to enter into a relationship with a blonde who is wearing green and has a mole on her forehead”he says, causing the girl to burst out laughing.

João Gomes and presenter Maisa moved social networks this year by suggesting that there could be a romance between the two. But the joke ended up going too far and ended up getting a brake from the girl. In July, he opened up the game and revealed that he received a scolding from his friend: “One day she asked to take care of it, because everything got out of control, then we stopped playing. People don’t understand the story, which is about friendship, so they end up taking it to the romantic side”, he confessed, in a conversation with the Extra newspaper.