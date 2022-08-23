João Gomes surprises reporter with singing during interview

During an interview backstage at a show, João Gomes was quick in his thinking and surprised a reporter with a catchphrase. This happened after she questioned him about his current relationship status.

“I can’t help but ask here, how is your relationship status? Is dating? Is single? Everyone wants to know. Are you free, willing to enter into a relationship? How are you?” asks the reporter.

The singer, then, says he is single and describes the characteristics of the reporter as the ideal person at this moment. “I am free, willing to enter into a relationship with a blonde who is wearing green and has a mole on her forehead”, he says, making the girl burst out laughing.

