Journalist gets angry and sends direct message to Atlético-MG after defeat to Goiás

Journalist Heverton Guimarães, presenter of Band, made several criticisms of Atlético-MG’s situation, among them, the fact that players were instructed not to talk to the press, after the game against Goiás. “Who at Atlético asked players not to speak to the press? Does it only appear in the good?”, he asked.

European club agrees to buy and takes half of R$ 23 million from Atlético-MG

Only striker Hulk, by force of contract, spoke to Premiere. “People are sorry because they don’t know what happens. We work hard, create, play better than our opponents and can’t win. Nobody can explain. Football is it. When you are at this stage, you have to focus on working because then things start to get positive”, said the striker.

President brings important information about the return of the Copa Sul-Minas

The shirt 7 still completed saying: “Because we are not winning. Football is like that. It’s no use creating countless chances and not winning the game. Football is result. When you don’t win, it’s no use creating countless chances, having control of the game and not winning the match”.

Why was Hulk booed by Atlético-MG fans?

Hulk reviews

Heverton had already criticized the forward Hulk, after the victory against Coritiba, in the last round. According to him, striker Alan Kardec is already asking for passage in the starting lineup and doesn’t see Hulk untouchable.

“I would put Kardec with the Hulk or even without the Hulk. If Cuca understands that the Hulk needs to take a break, because physically I seem to be feeling… what’s the problem? If it’s an agreement between the parties, I don’t see any problem. Whether or not, Kardec needs to join the team, with or without the Hulk. I wouldn’t even take the Hulk out, but if they understand that it’s important to take a break, I’m on the basis of total achismo, if he needs to leave, Kardec enters”, he said.