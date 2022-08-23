Juliette reacts and responds to journalist who accused her of stardom backstage at the festival

BBB 21 winner, Juliette Freire did not hold back when she learned of a gossip about her related to her presence on the Garota Vip

Juliette Freire appeared on her Twitter profile last Sunday night (21) and used sarcasm to counter an accusation involving her name. The BBB 21 champion was accused of abusing her fame during the Garota Vip festival, which took place last weekend.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from “Em Off”, the singer had complained about everything and even refused to be clicked in the dressing room of the event. The paraibana would have changed the VIP area of ​​the festival to stay in a private dressing room. Indignantly, she decided to answer the journalist in an ironic way.

“Fame only goes to its head when it finds an empty seat… I’m sorry to disappoint ‘some’, but that’s not the case. Try again, ”vented the artist on her profile on the social network, denying that she had given a “star show”, but did not cite the matter.

Juliette will have music in “Mar do Sertão”

During “Altas Horas”, on Saturday (20), Juliette announced another achievement among many that she has been achieving since she became known for her participation in the reality show. The artist scored a song on the soundtrack of the new six o’clock soap operawhich portrays a scenario in Brazil that has everything to do with her and is an inspiration for her professional career, as she always made a point of exalting.

The song, in fact, is already well known to the public that in Juliette’s voice has gained a reinterpretation. “Mar do Sertão” will be rocked by the singer’s voice through the song “Deus me protec”, by Chico César, her countryman for whom she has admiration and made a point of making it clear even during her participation in the BBB. The artist celebrated having a song in the work, which will honor exactly the culture of the Northeast: “This song, in this soap opera. Just gratitude”she said.