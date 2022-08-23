Just today! Megapromo Latam Pass has national tickets starting at 1,813 points

The Latam Pass extended this weekend’s Megapromo and we found domestic airfares for just 1,813 points each way plus taxes. The offer is valid only until today and to travel between September 20 and October 30, 2022.

The lowest value is to travel from Curitiba to São Paulo or from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, but there are also other routes with reduced scores, such as from São Paulo to Presidente Prudente for 2,014 points and from Belo Horizonte to the capital of São Paulo for 2,936 spots.

See more snippets on offer:

In all cases, the boarding fees and, depending on the advance of the trip, the issuance fee are still applicable.

Check out all offers on the promotion page.

