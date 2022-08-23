Juventus disappoint and stay in the draw with Sampdoria

In a disappointing match, Juventus didn’t get out of 0-0 with Sampdoria, this afternoon, for the Serie A. The Old Lady stopped in the opposing defense and, with the draw, distances itself from Napoli, Inter Milan and Roma.

The trio continues with 100% success at Calcio after two rounds. Juventus, on the other hand, have four points in the Italian table – they beat Sassuolo in their debut. Sampdoria is still without a triumph, having lost in the first match.

busy start

In one of the first attacks of the match, Sampdoria scared Léris. He was fired in the area and hit to Perin’s great save before the ball hit the crossbar. In the 15th minute, Juventus responded with Cuadrado, who entered the right side of the area and finished for Audero to save well.

VAR in action

Five minutes into the second half, Vlahovic received a pass from the left of the penalty area, but hit the back line. At 19, the striker received another pass in the same place, cleared the mark and played for Rabiot to complete for the goal. However, the goal was disallowed with the help of VAR due to the Serb’s irregular position at the beginning of the play.

In the 43rd minute of the final stage, Quagliarella was pushed into the area by Verre, he tried to cover the goalkeeper, but he finished badly, through the bottom line. In stoppage time, Juventus almost opened the scoring with Kean, who made a beautiful move down the left side. He crossed for Kostic to hit first, forcing Audero to make a good save.