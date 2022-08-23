Kaká aims to watch the World Cup to act as a coach soon: “Who knows next year?” | football

Close the study cycle and soon become a football coach. These are some of the plans of former midfielder Kaká.

World champion in 2002, he was present in a solidarity match in Limeirain the interior of São Paulo, over the weekend, and during the press conference he spoke a little about his projects for the future.

in may, Kaká completed the CBF Academy course and won the A Licensecertification required by the confederation for those who intend to train professional teams in Brazil.

1 of 1 Kaká completed the CBF coaching course — Photo: RogérioCapela/Noblu Kaká completed the CBF technical course — Photo: RogérioCapela/Noblu

– My intention with the coaching course was to close the cycle of studies I’m doing. I’m finishing the fourth sports management course. I wish I had the coach too. I will end this cycle of preparation this year,” he explained.

+ Read more news from ge Campinas

Regarding the planning of when he will be able to act as a coach, Kaka said that he intends to enjoy the World Cup in Qatar before starting his journey on the sidelines.