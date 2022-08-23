Kalil on act with Lula in BH: ‘We were wrong, because the place was small’ – Politica

Kalil (photo) participated in a campaign in the Pampulha Region, in BH (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press – 8/22/22)

PSD candidate for the government of Minas Gerais, Alexandre Kalil said, this Monday (22/8), that the presidential rally of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) last week, in Belo Horizonte, took place “in the wrong place”. . For Kalil, the space at Praça da Estação was too small to accommodate the public attending the event. “I thought we were wrong, because the place was small. When that bearded guy who is good at helping the poor comes, the people recognize him. Everyone here will vote for him.” , he said, during a walk in the Dandara community, in Pampulha, also in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Kalil runs for Palcio Tiradentes with the support of Lula and the PT. The vice-candidate for the government, including PT state deputy Andr Quinto – who accompanied him in the urban occupation incursion.

The act on Thursday (18) was the first major rally of Lula’s presidential campaign. During his speech at Praça da Estao, the former president promised to commit himself to the Minas Gerais PSD campaign. He even claimed to have attended the act held in BH “because” of Kalil.

“Kalil, I want you to know: we are going to elect you governor. You can know that we are going to be partners and make this state grow. This state will not just be an iron ore exporter. This state will no longer have Mariana and Brumadinho”, he said, in reference to the environmental tragedies that befell cities in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Lula should return to Minas Gerais before the first round. The idea is to take him to Ipatinga, in Vale do Ao, and to Montes Claros, in the North, on the 8th. State of MinesIpatinga, one of the electoral bases of senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD), who is running for reelection with the support of the PT.

Former mayor says fighting hunger ‘a matter of heart’

At Dandara, Kalil also spoke about the need to formulate policies to reduce social inequalities. He mentioned the 33 million people who are hungry in the country – the number was taken from a survey by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (Penssan).

“The (state) government’s annual loss is BRL 11 billion – the government itself said. So, instead of giving a loss of BRL 11 billion, it gives BRL 12 billion, but put BRL 1 billion to fight hunger”, he said, mentioning the deficit pointed out by Romeu Zema’s team (Novo) in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2023. “The crime that is being committed concerns the budget, taking care of people who need it. ideology, but from the heart,” he added.

The “Politics Beab”

