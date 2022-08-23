Know Dependent Personality Disorder and Avoid It in Your Relationship

During a relationship it is very common for the people involved to create a very strong connection that favors their bonds. However, there is an acceptable limit to the level of attention that the parties involved have to give in a relationship. That is, there is a big difference between being clingy and developing a disorder.

So today we are going to help you understand what it is dependent personality disorder so that you avoid it and don’t reproduce it in your relationships. Good reading!

What is Dependent Personality Disorder?

It is a type of disorder that affects people who have a very anxious personality. That is, people who have this disorder feel helpless, submissive, or unable to take care of themselves. As a result, it is common for these postures to be confused with characteristics of “clingy” or dependent people. However, when it comes to a disorder, these feelings run deeper and need help from a healthcare professional.

How might this disorder affect your relationship?

This disorder also makes people unable to make decisions on their own. Thus, in a relationship, this condition can overwhelm one of the parties. That is, when one of the partners is unable to make decisions, the other party is in charge of resolving various issues.

Experts point out that this type of disorder is very common among people who lived in an abusive relationship or experienced trauma during childhood. This, without a doubt, can contribute to the development of this disorder.

How to deal with dependent personality disorder?

The first thing to do is seek help from a mental health professional. He will be able to close a diagnosis from the identification of important characteristics. That is, some criteria are adopted to make the diagnosis of the disorder.

We can cite as an example: Problems making everyday decisions on your own, inability to manage your responsibilities without help or even the feeling of anxiety or helplessness when you are alone. In this way, it is valid to be aware of your partner’s attitudes and feelings.