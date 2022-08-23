Kotodama, the MMO that mixes Pokémon and Final Fantasy Tactics, launches in Early Access on Steam ⋆

If you are part of the group of players who enjoy the franchise games pokemonit’s good to know that the devs of Kayac multimedia decided to make the MMO available Glyph-Bound Kotodama through Steam’s Early Access scheme. And yes, the game really focuses on little monsters. However, its biggest differential is the set of elements that refer to the classic Final fantasy tactics. So it is! We have here a very curious “mixture”… shall we know the title?

Play and win with Kingdom Hunter! Kingdom Hunter it’s a mobile game strategy and collectible cards (GCT) Play and Earn where Heroes unite to build a Kingdom. Form alliances, capture enemy Heroes and win by playing! Machete pre-register to win $100 dollars on items!

As explained by the folks at Kayac Multimedia, Glyph-Bound Kotodama is an indie MMORPG that was inspired by classic games such as Pokémon Platinum, Final Fantasy Tactics and old school RuneScape. And the best thing is that this title is already available on Steam for free, through the Early Access regime, that is, if you want to test-drive the adventure, just take a look at the store of valve. Remembering that the devs confirmed that the development process was divided into stages and the official release was scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

At the current stage, Glyph-Bound Kotodama already has 50 different little monsters, 70 battle skills (Combat Techs), 04 battlefields and the first elements of the PVP dispute system. In the next phase, players will already be able to enjoy a system of ranked battles, daily quests and much more. In short, we have here a curious title, which combines some very interesting ideas and may draw the attention of those who enjoy MMORPGs more focused on the tactical RPGs side. So, if you like games of this type, don’t forget to take a good look at this new feature. And just for the record, the trailer that marked the debut in Early Access is just below…