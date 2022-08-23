Lara finds out she got Flora’s stolen car, fucks with the police and is arrested

Lara in the favorite
Lara in a scene from The Favorite (Photo: Reproduction)

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will end up putting Lara (Mariana Ximenes) in big trouble. That’s because the villain will present her daughter with a stolen car.

Lara, however, will only discover the truth when she is stopped in a blitz with Halley (Cauã Reymond). At the time, the police will ask for the vehicle’s documents and, when they go to investigate, they will have a big surprise.

“This car is stolen,” the man will say. Without thinking twice, he will send Lara to the police station to provide all the necessary clarifications. Halley, on the other hand, will be completely suspicious of everything.

In later scenes, Lara will decide to confront Flora to find out the whole origin of the stolen gift. With that, the circle will begin to close around the shrew. It is worth remembering that the novel is authored by João Emanuel Carneiro.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.

