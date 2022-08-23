learn how to check if you receive the amount in September

How to check the September Gas Aid using the CPF? Through official government applications, or by phone, you can get this information!

The benefit of Auxílio Gás had its value boosted after approval of the so-called PEC das Bondades, by the government. Thus, during this year, until December, the value of the program doubled, reaching R$110, or the full value of a 13kg gas cylinder. Want to know who is entitled to these payments? So, to find out how to check the value of the Gas Aid for September using the CPF, check it out below!

Find out how to check if you receive the Auxílio Gás in the month of September

In this way, for those interested in knowing if they are entitled to the Gas Aid for September, the consultation is very simple. You can do this process for free, just by accessing the official channels of Caixa and the Ministry of Citizenship.

Therefore, for those who prefer to use the telephone itself, just call 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship. You can also call 111 from the Caixa Service Center, informing the attendant of your personal data. With this, it will be possible to know if you are entitled to the Gas Aid benefit in September and also when the amount will be paid.

However, if you are one of those who prefer to do everything on the internet, it is also possible to consult the benefit! In this case, you can consult the Caixa Tem app, available for download for Android and iOS. Or, if you prefer, you can access the Auxílio Brasil app, where you can check information about Auxílio Gás beneficiaries for free. Also available for Android and iOS.

Finally, it is worth noting that in August, Auxílio Gás benefited around 5.6 million families, in the amount of R$110.

If you want to check who is entitled to the benefit and other information about the program, click here.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com