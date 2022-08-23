Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha, doesn’t mince her tongue, manifests herself after moving away from friends and shoots: “I really disappeared”

She revealed that she has been trying to dedicate much of her time to her granddaughter, Maria Alice, as her son, singer Zé Felipe, lives in Goiânia, just a few minutes’ drive away from her doting grandmother.

Digital influencer Poliana Rocha, wife of countryman Leonardo, vented on her social media on Sunday night (21), and talked about being pressured by friends and family. She said that, in recent times, she has moved away from her social cycle and, now, she decided to clarify some questions, especially for her fans and followers.

The blonde used the Stories of her official Instagram account to explain why she is increasingly, let’s say, calm. She revealed that she has been looking to dedicate much of her time to her granddaughter, Maria Alice. She has taken advantage of the fact that her son, the singer Zé Felipe, lives in Goiânia, just a few minutes’ drive away from his doting grandmother. Thus, the influencer is getting closer and closer to the small one.

Without saying anything, Poliana vented and sent the message, speaking openly: “Many friends, cousins, acquaintances… said that I disappeared too much, that I don’t have time for them anymore! But I really disappeared, my life turned 360° , after Maria’s arrival”, Virgínia Fonseca’s mother-in-law began in her report, clarifying that it is a matter of the moment.

Despite her preferences, she explained that she intends to manage her time better to get back to socializing with her friends soon. “A unique feeling, and so intense, took over me and the time I have I want to be alone with her! I haven’t forgotten about you, companions… I promise to manage my time better and not be away from you for so long”, she added.