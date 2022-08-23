Libertadores or Brazilian? Raphael Veiga says what Palmeiras’ focus is

Scorer of Palmeiras’ equalizing goal against Flamengo, midfielder Raphael Veiga “revealed” the focus of Abel Ferreira’s team this season: lifting the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Championship cups.

In an interview with “ESPN FC”, shirt 23 said that Alviverde will not prioritize one of the competitions and highlighted the management made by the technical committee. Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão and is in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

“The fans want the Brasileiro and Libertadores. rest, we will play all the games”, said the midfielder alviverde.

Veiga pointed out the management made by Abel Ferreira as an important ally in this fight for both cups, as it allows having the entire squad available for most of the appointments. In recent weeks, however, Abel has gained free weeks to work, as Palmeiras is no longer in the Copa do Brasil.

“Of course, because of this sequence (of games), Abel moves the team a little bit. If you notice, it’s 10 minutes into the second half and he’s already starting to move and whether he wants it or not, it helps in the sequence of the year”, he added.

Palmeiras is leader of the Brasileirão with 49 points, eight more in relation to the vice-leader Fluminense, who will be the opponent alviverde this Saturday, at 19h (GMT), for the 24th round.

In Libertadores, the Palestra Itália team will face Athletico-PR de Felipão in the semifinals, scheduled for August 30, at Arena da Baixada, and September 6, at Allianz Parque.