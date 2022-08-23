Lineup: São Paulo starts preparation to catch Flamengo | Sao Paulo

São Paulo reappeared this Monday and started preparing to face Flamengo, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

The possible starters of the confrontation participated in the activity normally, since most of them were spared from last Sunday’s confrontation, against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship.

After the warm-up, the players were divided into two groups: one part worked on tactical adjustments, while the other performed a technical activity. Soon after, there was a collective training session of 11 against 11, using almost the entire length of one of the lawns of the Barra Funda CT.

1 of 3 Calleri in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Calleri in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

São Paulo’s main casualty for this game will be Miranda. The defender was sent off in the quarterfinal match, against América-MG, and lacks the team.

With that, coach Rogério Ceni can change the defensive system. The most used in the season was with three defenders, but the absence of the veteran can make the coach return to a scheme with a line of four. Otherwise, Luizão is the favorite to take the spot.

In this way, a probable São Paulo has: Jandrei; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Patrick (Luizão); Luciano and Calleri.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

2 of 3 Diego Costa in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Diego Costa in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

Tricolor still has one more training session this Tuesday to define the starting lineup. Recent reinforcements Felipe Alves, Bustos, Ferraresi and Marcos Guilherme are not registered for the Copa do Brasil. André Anderson, Arboleda and Caio are still recovering at Refis.

More than 30 thousand tickets were sold in advance for the duel.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv