Lineup: with Cantillo on the field, Corinthians closes preparation to face Fluminense | Corinthians

Corinthians ended on Tuesday morning the preparation to face Fluminense, in the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The match takes place at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, at Maracanã.

The activity was attended by midfielder Victor Cantillo, who is recovering from muscle pain and should be available for the next game.

According to information released by Corinthians, coach Vítor Pereira promoted a ball possession activity in a reduced space and then rehearsed defensive and offensive set pieces.

The probable alvinegra lineup for this match has: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson, Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

For this duel, Timão will not be able to count on defender Bruno Méndez, who has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Internacional.

Vítor Pereira should also continue with absences due to injury. Against Fortaleza, last Sunday, he did not have the side Rafael Ramos (beginning of transition from the medical department to the field), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength and gym training), Paulinho (left knee surgery) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (right knee pain).

Corinthians leaves for Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday afternoon.

The return duel against Fluminense will take place on September 15, at Neo Química Arena.

