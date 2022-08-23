list of games already confirmed for the event

The opening night of Gamescom 2022 will begin this Tuesday (23) at 15:00 GMT. Presenter Geoff Keighley took the opportunity to leave his followers hyped for the event and listed the games already confirmed for the conference.

Gotham Knights, Sonic Frontiers and Hogwarts Legacy are some of the attractions that will be present at the conference. Among them, Lies of P will also appear, but was not mentioned by Keighley in the relationship. Check it out below:

tuesday @gamescom ON: ✅ Sonic Frontiers

✅ Hogwarts Legacy

✅ The Callisto Protocol

✅ The Outlast Trials

✅ Gotham Knights

✅ Unknown Worlds New IP

✅ Honkai Star Rail

✅ Goat Simulator 3

✅ High on Life

✅ The Expanse: Telltale Series

✅ Return to Monkey Island

+ More pic.twitter.com/3EFVZYDUsi — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2022

Sonic Frontiers

Hogwarts Legacy

The Callisto Protocol

The Outlast Trials

Gotham Knights

New Unknown Worlds IP

Honkai Star Rail

Goat Simulator 3

High on Life

The Expanse: Telltale Series

Return to Monkey Island

Lies of P

The opening night of Gamescom 2022 will be around two hours long, and Keighley himself has already made it clear: more than 30 games will be presented to the public throughout the conference. So don’t assume that only the titles listed above will be at the event.

Bloody Ties, the Dying Light 2 DLC, is another content to appear there. The additional content received a small teaser from Techland, but the full reveal will take place on the 23rd.

We still don’t know what other games will be at the fair, but Keighley said he’s had “exciting announcements” for a while. Is there any surprise coming?

The Callisto Protocol will have gameplay released at Gamescom 2022

With the presence of Glen Schofield, creator of The Callisto Protocol, a new gameplay of the game will be released exclusively at Gamescom 2022. According to Keighley, the content is “a step beyond” what was shown at the Summer Game Fest. Look!

Take the opportunity to know the profile of the MyPS on TikTok. There, we are always posting cool trivia about PlayStation. Click here and follow us!