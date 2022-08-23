LOTOFÁCIL 2,605 had FOUR winners: know the DRAWN NUMBERS

Last Monday’s (22) Lotofácil contest 2,605 had four winners. That is, four players hit the 15 numbers drawn, each of them will take R$ 859,989.56.

The winners are from the cities: Manaus (AM), Pouso Alegre (MG), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Mafra (SC).

The draw took place in São Paulo, at Espaço de Loterias, on Avenida Paulista. On the occasion, gamblers were also able to follow the event on Caixa’s social networks, including the YouTube channel.

The numbers drawn around the globe were: 01-02-05-07-09-11-12-15-16-19-21-22-23-24-25.

As in most lotteries, in Lotofácil there are several prize tiers. See all the winners of this contest:

With 15 hits – 4 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 859,989.56;

With 14 hits – 618 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 990.31;

With 13 hits – 20777 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 25.00;

With 12 hits – 222910 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 10.00;

With 11 hits – 1100004 winning bets and each one will receive the value of R$ 5.00.

According to the Federal Savings Bankthe total amount collected was R$ 29,887,750.00.

When will the next contest be?

The next draw will take place on Tuesday night (23). The prize pool is estimated at R$ 1.5 million. Remembering that bets will be accepted up to 1 hour before the draw takes place, both at lottery units and through the lottery website or app.

How much to bet on Lotofácil?

There are several ranges of Lotofácil values, according to the amount of numbers you want to bet. Check out:

Betting 15 numbers: costs R$ 2.50;

Betting 16 numbers: costs R$ 40.00;

Betting 17 numbers: costs R$ 340.00;

Betting 18 numbers: costs R$ 2,040.00;

Bet 9 numbers: costs R$ 9,690.00;

Betting 10 numbers: costs R$ 38,760.00.

As for online betting, you need to spend at least R$30. This balance can be divided into other lotteries, such as QuinaLotomania, mega fateLucky Day, Double Sena, Super Seven, etc.