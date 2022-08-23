LOTOFÁCIL: Result of today’s Lotofácil contest 2605, Monday (22/08)

Some draws will be held this Monday (22), among them, the 2605 lottoeasy. THE Savings Bank will be the institution responsible for the award of R$ 4 million. The event will take place at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

How to play?

To compete for the award is very simple. Among the 25 numbers available on the wheel, the bettor must mark from 15 to 20. However, it is also possible for the player to let the system itself choose the numbers through the “Surpresinha”.

Players who score 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers will be winners. It is worth noting that, through Teimosinha, the player can compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests.

Result of this Monday’s LOTOMANIA 2355 contest (22)

Also this Monday (22), contest 2355 of the lottomania will be drawn. The draw will be held by Caixa Econômica Federal, at Espaço da Sorte, located in São Paulo.

The Lotomania 2355 draw will take place at 8 pm and will award the winners with a value of R$ 5.7 million.

How to play?

The game is very simple. However, it takes luck to receive the long-awaited prize.

to play in lottomania, it is necessary to choose and mark 50 numbers from the 100 available on the card. In addition, the player can leave the table incomplete or not mark any number, leaving the system to complete it, through the “Surprise”. Players who hit 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or no numbers will win.

It is worth mentioning that the same game can be used for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests using the “Teimosinha”. The “Mirror Bet” function also allows the bettor to dial 50 new numbers in the original game, all to increase the possibility of winning the prize.

MEGA-SENA: Contest 2,512 accumulates and prize reaches R$ 14 million

Once again, no bettor managed to hit the six tens of the 2,512 contest of the Mega Sena. The draw took place at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, last Saturday (20).

However, punters were able to follow the draw through a broadcast on Youtube and other CEF social networks. The numbers drawn were: 07-10-34-47-49-52.

Through Mega-Sena, it is possible to win prizes in several categories, see the winners:

With 6 hits – There were no winners;

With 5 hits – 81 people hit the numbers drawn. Each of them will receive the amount of R$ 31,030.62;

With 4 hits – 4,382 people hit the numbers drawn. Each of them will receive the amount of R$ 819.41.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount collected was R$ 43,594,798.50.

When will the next Mega-Sena contest be?

The Mega-Sena will be drawn again next Wednesday (22), starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize pool is estimated at R$ 14 million, for those who correctly match the six numbers (considering the accumulation of the last contest).

To participate in the contest, players will be able to play until 7 pm, at lottery houses, or on the unit’s website or app, available for Android and iOS. It is worth mentioning that to register online, the bettor must meet certain criteria, such as: