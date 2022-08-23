Ludmilla’s team rips the verb, detonates show organization after technical failures and shoots: “Watch out for the contract”

The singer’s advice claims that Ludmilla was not late for the presentation, scheduled in the contract to take place from 1:30 pm and that the musicians performed the soundcheck normally

The team of singer Ludmilla did not shut up in the face of the criticism that the famous received after her show at Farraial, last Saturday (20). Faced with technical failures, the funkeira ended up leaving the stage after presenting the third song, when she complained about the organization of the event while talking to the audience. The case, of course, had repercussions on social networks and specialized media.

The professionals who make up the singer’s team claim that Ludmilla was not late for the performance, scheduled in the contract to take place from 1:30 pm. They also highlighted that the singer and musicians performed the soundcheck normally, which is common before each and every performance, even though they encountered restrictions in the place.

“Out of respect for the entire audience present at the Farraial event, held this Saturday (20), at Arena Anhembi, in São Paulo, we communicate that the entire technical procedure was carried out, including the soundcheck, which was completed before 12:30 pm. The singer’s team did not give up any procedures and performed them in their entirety before the performance of the same. Even such severe limitations of sound volume were imposed”the team would have expressed itself through a note sent to Splash UOL.

And the note went on to clarify: “As for the aforementioned delay, it is important that the contracting party pays attention to the contract, signed before the performance of the show, which includes the start time of the presentation at 1:30 pm. Certain that we have never been through a similar situation, we are at your entire disposal and will respond directly to those responsible for Farraial, if they understand how prudent it is to look for us, as we are at your entire disposal”completes Ludmilla’s team.