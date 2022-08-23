Lula defends Janja after criticism from bolsonaristas on the networks

In an interview with foreign journalists, the PT said that “when it involves women, it is because they have nothing to say”

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) came out in defense of his wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, this Monday (22.Aug.2022). Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, the PT said that, when opponents involve women of other opponents, “it is because they have nothing to talk about”.

He also criticized the attacks made on Janja, as she is known, by Bolsonaristas, such as Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and said that he never involved personal problems from opponents in electoral campaigns.

“When you start to involve women in campaigns, it’s because they don’t have anything to say. I have been reading [ataques] on the social networks. Starting from who it is, we always have to expect the worst. From that mandacaru no fragrant flower is born. It’s just bad stuff”said Lula, in a reference to Bolsonaro.

Watch (1min42s):

Lula participated in an interview with foreign newspapers this Monday morning, in São Paulo. The former president gave an opening speech of about 15 minutes and answered questions from correspondents for about an hour and a half.

Watch Lula’s interview with the international media (1h35):

In addition to PT, former ministers Celso Amorim, responsible for the international part of Lula’s proposals, and Aloizio Mercadante, responsible for drafting the government plan, also participate.

“This is not the 1st campaign that I participate. And I’ve never involved any president’s wife in a political campaign. In fact, I have never involved any personal problems with candidates in my political life.”said.

Lula stated that the differences he has with his political opponents occur in the field of “political and programmatic ideas”. “I don’t care if my opponent is Catholic or Evangelical, if he smells or doesn’t smell, if he drinks or doesn’t drink. What interests me is what he thinks of Brazil and the Brazilian people. That’s the debate.”said.

Lula and Janja were married on May 18, 2022. The two began their relationship when the PT member was still incarcerated in the Federal Police prison in Curitiba (PR), in 2017.

Possible first lady if Lula is elected, Janja has been active in her husband’s campaign since the beginning. She bridged the gap between the former president and influencers and artists and participated in decisions on campaign communication strategies and security measures.

In almost all pre-campaign acts and official campaign rallies, Janja sings the new versions of the jingle into the microphone. “Without fear of being happy”known for the refrain “Squid there”. Last Saturday (20.Aug.2022), at the rally held in São Paulo, she also danced and invited some representatives of allied parties to dance together.

Last week, groups of Bolsonaro supporters shared, on Telegram and WhatsApp, images of the ex-president’s wife with the orixás of Umbanda and Candomblé.

The Bolsonaristas’ objective would be to associate Janja’s image with the “macumba”. The term, despite designating an instrument of ceremonies of Afro-Brazilian religions, is also used to define the offerings of these religions in a pejorative way.

Publicly, Janja does not claim to adhere to any religion. However, she married Lula in a Catholic ceremony conducted by the bishop emeritus of Blumenau (SC), Angélico Sândalos Bernardino.

