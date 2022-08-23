‘Mail bomb’: message in Ukrainian weapons became a fever and could cost more than R$ 25 thousand

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘Mail bomb’: message in Ukrainian weapons became a fever and could cost more than R$ 25 thousand 1 Views

Money raised by Sing My Rocket is intended to help Ukraine’s army in the fight against Russia

Playback/Twitter/@AdamKinzingermail bomb
Message prices can reach R$ 15 thousand

One group, called Sign My Rocketfound a way to raise money for the soldiers of the Ukraine who are in combat with Russia since the 24th of February. They are selling “mail bombs” and, according to co-founder Anton Sokolenko, in an interview with the American newspaper The Washington Post, they have already raised US$ 200,000 (more than a million reais at the current price). The value of the messages varies from US$ 150 (R$ 774) to US$ 5 thousand (R$ 25 thousand). Dedications have been made by people all over the world. In an interview with the American newspaper, the founder of the bomb message platform, Sokolenko, who is 21 years old and is a student of information technology, revealed that he started the business when he saw donations from the Assistance Center for the Army, Veterans and their Family, place where he worked as a volunteer, falling. Sales started through Telegram, but then a website was created. According to him, 95% of the messages are in English. Messages can be written on missiles, tanks and other weapons of war, and it is the soldiers themselves who write with a permanent pen. There is also the possibility of receiving a video with the use of the weapon on which the message was written, but for this, it is necessary to pay a larger amount. Sign My Rocket says it has donated cars, drones and optical equipment to the army.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro calls JN an inquisition and mocks electronic voting machines

Candidate for re-election, he told businessmen in the steel sector that being in the presidency …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved