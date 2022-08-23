“Majesty…”; William Bonner opens the game and speaks after ignoring Ivete Sangalo at Globo

The life of William Bonner it was quite hectic last Monday night (22). On the social networks, the presenter was highly praised for interviewing one of the presidential candidates. However, he was criticized for have ignored Ivete Sangalo when leaving Rede Globo.

As she was leaving the station in her car, the singer appeared in her bathrobe at Globo’s entrance and tried to talk to him. “Knocked up, William. It’s me…”said Ivete Sangalo, hitting the vehicle window. However, the presenter just waved and didn’t stop to talk to the people present at the place.

Therefore, Bonner caused an outcry in the public, who called him “arrogant”. In a video, this Tuesday morning (23), the journalist explained that he was following Globo’s protocols. “Yesterday, at the end of my workday, which was not an ordinary day, I was leaving very tired at Globo and there was a group having the biggest party in the parking lot. Waving, smiling, tapping on my car window”it started.

“I cracked a smile, waved and complied with press security protocol, you can’t lower your window in a situation like this”he continued. Bonner apologized for Ivete Sangalo: “And I went to bed today and when I left I discovered that Ivete Sangalo was in her bathrobe there in the middle of that group. Sorry your majesty, I love you so much”.