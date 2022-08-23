Majority of ‘third way’ voters opt for Lula in case of 2nd round against Bolsonaro, says Datafolha

Most voters of the so-called ‘third way’ – those who do not intend to vote for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or Lula (PT) in the first round – would opt for PT in the event of a second round between him and the former captain. The conclusion is from a clipping of the research carried out by the Datafolha institute last week and published on Tuesday 23rd by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The survey indicates that 37% of those who discard the two politicians in the first round should vote for Lula in the second stage of the elections. Another 36% of ‘third way’ supporters claim that the choice will be a blank or null vote. There are still 22% of Bolsonaro supporters and another 5% who still don’t know what to do in this scenario.

According to Datafolha, the group that rejects votes for the two main candidates for the Planalto represents 20% of the Brazilian electorate. Of these, 35% are supporters of Ciro Gomes (PDT), 31% indicate a blank or null vote in the first stage of the election and 10% are voters of Simone Tebet (MDB).

According to the researchers, one of the explanations for the migration of votes from the ‘third way’ to Lula is the fact that, in this same survey, the PT is appointed by the majority as the candidate ‘most prepared to deal with the country’s problems’.

There are, for example, 54% of mentions of the ex-president as the best name to reduce the poverty that affects Brazilians. Another 39% indicate Lula as the right candidate to solve the hunger issue that affects 33 million Brazilians. 43% still indicate that PT would have the best solutions for Education in Brazil.

Another motivator for the migration of voters to the PT, as the researchers report in the newspaper, is the fact that Bolsonaro is rated worse by supporters of the ‘third way’. 46% indicate the ex-captain as a ‘bad or terrible’ president and only 10% evaluate him as ‘good or great’. The data is higher than in the general scenario, with all respondents.

The same group of voters is even more pessimistic about the economic issues monitored by the survey. 26% believe that the economy will get worse in the coming months, a volume higher than the 18% registered in the general survey. The other end, which believes in an improvement, adds up to only 33% against 48% of the general public in the survey.

The migration of votes from the ‘third way’ to Lula means that PT, at this moment, maintains a good advantage over Bolsonaro in the second round. According to Datafolha, Lula has 54% of voting intentions, compared to 37% for Bolsonaro in a direct dispute between the two.

To arrive at the results, Datafolha interviewed 5,744 Brazilians in person between the 16th and 18th of August. The number of voters for the so-called ‘third way’ is 1,309 people, which makes the margin of error in this case jump from 2 percentage points to 3. The confidence level of the survey, contracted by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and for TV Globo, is 95%. At the Superior Electoral Court, the registration is BR-09404/2022.