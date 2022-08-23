Man attacked by alligator loses half of his skull; see photos

Abhishek Pratap 18 hours ago News Comments Off on Man attacked by alligator loses half of his skull; see photos 4 Views

The moment an alligator attacked a man was recorded by a drone. The animal with more than three meters bit the victim’s head. The case was registered on August 3 at Lake Thonotosassa, in the United States. In the images it is possible to see the moment when the animal bites the man’s head.

The victim, identified as Juan Carlos, 34, managed to escape the alligator. Upon reaching the shores of the lake, he was rescued and taken to hospital, where he had to undergo a six-hour surgery to repair damage to his skull, face and to remove part of his skull.

“I’m perfectly fine. In fact, I’m even better because it gave me a new perspective, and a lot of people don’t understand that.”

he told broadcaster WFTS.

Juan was discharged from the hospital on August 12, but will have to undergo another surgery in the future.

Watch the video of the moment the alligator attacks the man:

See photos of the victim:

Man attacked by alligator loses half of his skull – Photos: reproduction / Fox 35
Do you want to send an agenda suggestion to RIC Mais? Describe everything and send your photos and videos via WhatsApp, clicking herei

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Paran polls: Bolsonaro in front of Lula in So Paulo

Bolsonaro leads poll of voting intentions in So Paulo (photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR/Claudio Kbene/Flickr) A …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved