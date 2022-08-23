Man is expelled from Henrique and Juliano’s concert, in ES, after throwing drink at singer | Holy Spirit

A situation of disrespect caught the attention of netizens during the show by Henrique and Juliano, last Saturday (20th) at Kleber Andrade, in Cariacica, in Greater Vitória.

During a moment when the singers interacted and took pictures with the audience, a man threw a drink at the singer Juliano. The action resulted in eviction of the spectator from the show.

In images published on social networks by the fans of the duo, Juliano appears taking the cell phone of one of the fans to make a selfie from above the stage. then the man throws the drink at the singerwho is unhappy with the situation.

Singer Juliano, from the duo with Henrique, is hit by a drink thrown by a man at a show – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the video, you can hear the screams of “take him, take him“, from the public.

“There’s a guy being taken out. I think it’s fair because there are other ways to get attention other than throwing water at the artist. Go enjoy the ballad outside”, said the singer Juliano.

Afterwards, Henrique added: “Education fits everywhere”.

Despite the incident, the show was not interrupted.

