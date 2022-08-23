Management and Financing CT shares the status of PROADI-SUS projects in the states

The Technical Chamber (CT) of Conass for Management and Financing met virtually this Monday (22). Conducted by Conass technical advisors, Tereza Cristina Amaral and Rita Cataneli, the meeting was attended by around 70 people, including members of the Technical Chamber of Management and Financing and state interlocutors of the projects within the scope of the Support Program for the Institutional Development of Unified Health System (PROADI-SUS), of the Ministry of Health.

The meeting aimed to present the current panorama of the PROADI-SUS projects: “Strengthening the State Management of the SUS” and “Strengthening the Governance, Organization and Integration Processes of the Health Care Network – Regionalization”, in order to promote sharing of the advances and challenges observed in the development of these projects in the states that adhered to the proposal.

In her opening speech, Cristina Amaral highlighted the importance of sharing information between state departments, as a way of identifying and disseminating good practices and management challenges.

Paula Campos, from Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (HAOC), presented the current panorama of the PROADI-SUS project: Strengthening State Management of the SUS, developed together with the SES by HAOC, in partnership with Conass and the Ministry of Health. The presentation included objectives, adhesions, products and activities, expected results, progress of projects, in addition to challenges and perspectives.

Project Strengthening State Management of the SUS

Started in 2018, the general objective of the project for the triennium 2021-2023 is to strengthen the state strategic management of the SUS, offering technical and methodological support to support: the monitoring and evaluation of State Health Plans (PES); the improvement of management processes of the SES teams; and the construction of the State Health Plan for the quadrennium 2024-2027.

In 2021, 26 SES joined the project. Among the products and activities developed so far are: data collection flow for monitoring the Annual Health Program (PAS) and the State Health Plan (PES); technical sheets of PES indicators; matrix for monitoring and evaluating indicators.

According to Paula Campos, in 2023, the support cycle for the planning process will begin, with a view to preparing the PES 24-27, based on the health needs of the territory. During this period, the SES will have support for the elaboration of situational analysis, identification of macroproblems and elaboration of tools such as SWOT matrix, strategic map and action plan.

With regard to the current status of the project, working groups have already been set up to monitor and evaluate the PES; workshops were held to support the elaboration of a data collection flow for monitoring PES for the construction or review of technical data sheets for indicators; in addition to the completion of curricular units 1 and 2, which dealt, respectively, with the themes: monitoring and evaluation of PES; budget execution articulated with the PES, as an integral part of the permanent education strategy foreseen in the project, through the Digital Learning Platform (PDA).

Regarding the perceived challenges, Paula Campos highlighted the conciliation of agendas; the centralization, still present in some SES, of the strategic planning process; the high turnover of managers and work groups; the pandemic; and the delay in the elaboration of the PES and Integrated Regional Planning.

With regard to Good Practices, the following were highlighted: approximation of the SES areas, between planning, budget and finance; improvement of the monitoring and evaluation system; holding workshops to agree on indicators; conducting face-to-face workshops using active methodologies; dissemination and use of monitoring and evaluation tools such as SWOT matrix and 5W2H.

Project Strengthening the Governance, Organization and Integration Processes of the Health Care Network – Regionalization

Next, the current panorama of the PROADI-SUS project was presented: Strengthening the Governance, Organization and Integration Processes of the Health Care Network – Regionalization, which aims to strengthen the tripartite strategic management of the SUS, for the implementation of the process of Integrated Regional Planning and the improvement of SUS macro-regional governance.

The project comprises six phases:

Phase 1: Planning of structuring actions; Phase 2: Diagnosis and situational analysis of regionalization and PRI in health macro-regions; Phase 3: Analysis of the health situation and identification of health priorities in the health macro-regions; Phase 4: Analysis and organization of SAN attention points; Phase 5: Elaboration of the regional plan for the health macro-region; Phase 6: Monitoring of the regional health macro-region plan.

With regard to the challenges faced in the development of the project, the following were highlighted: continuous alignment between the actors involved to facilitate the flow of the process; interruption of territorial activities due to the electoral period; inclusion and integration of the project in the processes currently developed in the territories; guarantee of participation of actors from more distant municipalities; synergy between projects in the territory; and the planning of agendas in the medium term.

