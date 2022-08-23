Manchester United disenchanted with style in the Premier League. The team beat rival Liverpool 2-1 at home this afternoon and added their first three points in the tournament.

The home team’s goals were scored by Sancho, still in the first 15 minutes of the game, and Rashford, already in the 2nd half, after a bizarre error by Henderson. Salah, already in the final part of the confrontation, scored for the visitors and became the top scorer of the classic.

With the result, United equaled Aston Villa in the table and closed the 3rd round in 14th position. Liverpool, on the other hand, are still without a win and are in 16th place – two draws and one defeat.

Amid the uncertainty about his future, Cristiano Ronaldo started the English classic on the home team’s bench. He only entered in the 40th minute of the 2nd half, when the game was already 2-1, and he was discreet on the field.

If the Portuguese’s situation is uncertain, the same is not true for Casemiro: shortly before the match, the midfielder was presented to the fans inside Old Trafford. The Brazilian held up a shirt personalized with his name and was applauded by the audience. The athlete should debut next weekend with his new colleagues.

The two teams return to play next Saturday (27) for the English Championship. United face Southampton away from home, while Liverpool welcome Bournemouth at Anfield.

United crushes and scores goal

Desperate to get their first points in the Premier League, the hosts started the match valuing possession of the ball and trying to pierce the opposing defense.

Eriksen was the first to scare a free kick in the seventh minute. Shortly after, McTominay gave a beautiful deep throw to Bruno Fernandes: the Portuguese stretched out and got the diagonal touch, with a cart, for Elanga, who dislocated Alisson and stamped Liverpool’s post.

With so much hammering, United was awarded the goal in the 15th minute. In a play built by the left, Elanga boarded with Eriksen and crossed low to Sancho. With a lot of category, the forward threatened to kick and left both Milner and Alisson on the ground when stepping on the ball. With tranquility, he finished and opened the score: 1 to 0.

Sancho left Milner on the floor before opening the scoring for Manchester United against Liverpool Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Washing dirty clothes in the field

The goal angered Milner. After being beaten and dribbled by Sancho, the midfielder got up furious with… defender Van Dijk.

While United athletes celebrated the goal, Liverpool players “washed dirty clothes” and argued on the pitch, in a moment caught by broadcast cameras.

Milner signaled that he didn’t like his colleague’s position at the origin of the play. The Dutchman, in turn, spoke little to his companion.

Liverpool’s Van Dijk and Milner argue after conceding goal for Manchester United Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool’s response is almost a mess

The hosts even scared ten minutes later – and again with Eriksen in a free-kick – but saw Liverpool neutralize the offensive actions and dominate the control of the match.

Even with possession, Klopp’s team only managed to attack, until the break, in the dead ball: and with a “little help” from the rival.

After a corner, Milner headed weakly and, when the ball was heading for the baseline, Bruno Fernandes tried to move away and kicked against his own goal. Luckily for United, Lisandro Martinez was on the line and blocked what would be the equalizer.

Lisandro Martinez avoids Bruno Fernandes own goal in Manchester United vs Liverpool Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Henderson misses, and Rashford punishes

United reached the 2nd goal seven minutes into the final stage in a mistake by one of the symbols of the visiting squad.

Henderson, practically alone in the defensive midfield, shunted back while trying to dominate a high ball. Better for Martial, who got ahead and fired Rashford.

After eight months without scoring for the English, the striker, face to face with Alisson, did not hesitate and rocked the rival’s nets: 2-0.

Shirt 10, by the way, almost expanded shortly after, but saw the Brazilian goalkeeper make a beautiful save. In the 30th minute, Rashford lined up with the defenders and narrowly missed the target.

Rashford overcame Alisson and rocked Liverpool in the Premier League classic Image: David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Salah reignites Liverpool, but…

Liverpool only managed to react, once and for all, in the 35th minute of the final stage. In a hit after a corner, the young Fábio Carvalho received inside the area and hit hard to the goal of De Gea, who shone when he palmed.

On the rebound, the Egyptian managed to be faster than the opponents and scored the home team’s nets with a header. In addition, the striker became the top scorer in the history of the classic with ten goals.

Salah’s goal, however, was the last of the match until the final whistle – there was still time for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Rashford. The Portuguese, however, failed to produce any relevant play.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the field in the final minutes of Manchester United v Liverpool Image: Phil Noble/Reuters

FACT SHEET: Manchester United 2×1 Liverpool

Tournament: English Premier League – 3rd round

Date and time: August 22, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

goals: Sancho (MUN), at 15 min of the 1st half; Rashford (MUN), at 7 min of the 2nd half; Salah (LIV), at 35 min of the 2nd half

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Dalot (Wan Bissaka), Lisandro Martinez, Varane and Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen (Van de Beek), Elanga (Martial), Bruno Fernandes and Sancho (Fred); Rashford (Cristiano Ronaldo). Coach: Erik Ten Hag

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Arnold, Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Robertson (Tsimikas); Henderson (Fabinho), Elliott and Milner (Fábio Carvalho); Salah, Firmino and Luis Diaz. Coach: Jurgen Klopp