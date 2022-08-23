Manchester United beat Liverpool to win first Premier League title







Rashford (left) and Sancho (center) scored for Manchester United against Liverpool (Photo: PAUL ELLIS / AFP) Photo: Launch!

Triumph of the Red Devils. This Monday, at the end of the third round of the Premier League, Manchester United hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford, and Erik ten Hag’s team won their first in the competition. With goals from Sancho and Rashford, the Red Devils beat Jürgen Klopp’s team 2-1. Salah scored.

GREAT GOAL

Manchester United started the game with everything and could have opened the scoring with Elanga, who hit the post early on. At 16, Sancho received inside the area, left Milner on the ground and hit Alisson’s corner to make the first.

ENLARGED

On the return of the break, the Red Devils needed just eight minutes to extend. Henderson lost the ball, and Martial thought it was a beautiful pass to Rashford. Shirt 10 hit Alisson’s exit and scored the second.

DISCOUNTED

In the final part of the game, Liverpool managed to decrease with Mohamed Salah. At 36, Fábio Carvalho received in the area and kicked for a great defense by De Gea. On the rebound, the Egyptian number 11 appeared to deflect his head and swing the nets.

CR7 IN THE BANK

Manchester United’s main name, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was only option on the bench of Erik ten Hag’s team. With the intention of leaving the Red Devils, the 37-year-old striker has an indefinite future in the final stretch of the window. He entered the final stage.

TEAMS PHASE

With the result, Manchester United got their first victory in the competition after three rounds. In the first two games, the club had lost both. On the other hand, Liverpool are still without a win. So far there are two draws and one draw.

SEQUENCE

The two teams return to the field next Saturday, for the fourth round of the English Championship. Manchester United face Southampton, away from home, while Liverpool are committed to Bournemouth.