Manchester United fans protest against club owners

Not even the signing of Casemiro served to appease the spirits at Manchester United. Without reinforcing the cast with strong names for the season, and with a real stampede, the red devils are having a bad time in the Premier League. Still, Cristiano Ronaldo continues with an indefinite future, although a transfer of the Portuguese star seems increasingly unlikely.

The target of the moment is an old acquaintance of United: the Glazer family. Owner of the club since 2005, when Malcom bought the team, who decides the direction of the team are his sons Avram and Joe after the death of the previous owner, in 2014. Both should follow the duel this afternoon (22), against Liverpool, directly from Old Trafford. In that period, the red devils they spent large amounts of money, but they did not convert into significant achievements. The best title was in 2017, winning the Europa League.

In recent months, many fans have joined in protests for the Glazer family to sell United. The reason would be so that the club could resume its prominent space in England, as it has been left behind in recent years by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of the chemical industry Ineos, has expressed interest in the purchase, but no deal has been made so far.

For the 4pm match, the organized crowd The 1958 had called for a new demonstration. Asking for a peaceful and non-violent act, the organizer asks for help to “save the team before there is no team to save”. So far, with just under 30 minutes to go before the game starts, the surroundings of Old Trafford already have the movement of fans, marching towards the stadium to the chants of protests. British police fear fans will get excited as time goes on, especially closer to the ball rolling, and that the match will need to be rescheduled, as it did in May last year.

the beginning of red devils in the Premier League is worrying. In two matches, two defeats for small teams: 2×1 at home against Brighton and a resounding 4×0 against Brentford. Now, Ten Hag’s United are looking to put the bad phase behind them and maybe a victory over Liverpool today is not what the team needs.